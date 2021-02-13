Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Bani Yas succeeded in returning with a number of gains from the difficult confrontation of Khorfakkan that he ended in his favor 2-1, today «Saturday» at Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan, within the «Round 16» of the Arab Gulf Football League, «Al Samawi» advanced with two goals, which he scored Sultan Al-Suwaidi in the 6th minute, and Brazilian Joao Pedro in the 23rd minute, while Brazilian Dodo scored the goal of Khorfakkan in the 57th minute, and Al-Samawi’s victory is his tenth in the competition, and the second in a row, and the team reached 32 points, while Al-Nisour stuck “Point 15”.

The Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi, Khorfakkan coach, confirmed that his team did not deserve the loss despite the strength of the opponent, as the team conceded two goals in the first minutes, and it was difficult to return to the result against a team that plays well and competes in the lead.

He added: We tried to diversify performance during the second half and reach the Bani Yas goal, but we only managed to score one goal, and the team must immediately think about the next match, and how to overcome it, which is the most important thing, and forget what happened in front of Bani Yas. Because it has become a thing of the past.

Jorge, the Romanian assistant coach of Bani Yas, Isaila, indicated that his team achieved the important thing, by defeating Khorfakkan, in the difficult meeting, and that he is very happy; Because the victory came in light of numerical shortage, after completing the match with 10 players, which is the great spirit of the Bani Yas players who succeeded in defending their goal despite the difficult circumstances.