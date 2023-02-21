Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Bani Yas team opened its campaign in the Arab Volleyball Clubs Championship by defeating Khaibel Al-Yemeni 3-0, in the first round of the championship competitions at Cairo International Stadium after a strong confrontation. Rounds 25-13, 23-21 and 25-21, and followed their advantage until the final whistle.

Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Vice President of the Sports Games Company at Baniyas Club, Executive Director, confirmed that the great victory of the Baniyas Club volleyball team over Khaibel Al-Yemeni, by three clean goals, represents a strong motivation for the players in the tournament. He called on the players to show a strong and positive reaction in all matches, to skip the round Preliminary and following the path towards the next stage, especially since the championship is witnessing strong competition from the best clubs in the Arab world.

Al-Kathiri expressed his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Saleh Al-Saadi, Deputy Ambassador of the State to Egypt, for his inspiring words to the players before the match, his keenness to visit the mission after its arrival, and his directives to provide all requirements that enhance the readiness of Bani Yas Club to defend the aspirations of Emirati sports in the Arab Championship.