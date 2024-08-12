Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Bani Yas defeated Sharjah 2-1 in a friendly match held at Sharjah Stadium, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the new season.

The two goals for the Sky Blues were scored by Argentine Benny Bauza and Aboubakar Cisse, in the team’s first experience in the Emirates, after the end of the Serbia camp, during which it also played 5 friendly matches.

The match was held behind closed doors in front of the fans and media. Bani Yas revealed the starting lineup that played the match, led by Portuguese coach Joao Pedro, with Fahad Al Dhanhani in goal, Khamis Al Hammadi, Khamis Al Mansouri, Andre Burca, Joao Victor, Fawaz Awana, Sil Samuel, Lazar Markovic, Suhail Al Noubi, Pepe Bauza and Youssef Niakaté.

On the other hand, Bani Yas renewed the contracts of Joao Victor and Sil Samuel, as part of the Sky Blues’ preparations for the start of the new season.

The club announced the extension of Victor’s contract for an additional 3 years. The player joined the “Sky Blues” since the 2019-2020 season, and is proficient in playing in several positions in defense.

Bani Yas renewed the contract of Sil Samuel for an additional season, and he plays in the resident category, and completes his fifth year with the team as well, and is considered one of the names that the Portuguese coach Joao Pedro relies on.