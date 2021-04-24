Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The activities of the President’s Cup for the fencing championship for the 2020-2021 sports season for the general category were concluded in the gymnasium in Baniyas Club, in the presence of Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Arab and Emirati Fencing Federations, and Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bani Yas Club, and Abdul Al-Mohsen Fahd Al-Dossary, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sports Authority, Suhail Saeed Al-Ameri, Chairman of Bani Yas Sports Games, and Dr. Hoda Abdulrahman Al-Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Federation.

The last day’s competitions, which were reserved for women, witnessed complete control of the Bani Yas club girls by winning the three competitions titles: “Ibee, Florey and Saber”. In the Ibee Weapon Competition, Boubakri was able to win the title in her favor after winning the final match over Al-Anoud Mabrouk, a player from the Sharjah Women’s Foundation, with a score of 10/15, while Aisha Obaid and Zainab Al Hosani came in third place. In the fluorescent weapon, Boubakri also found no difficulty in winning the title as well, after she easily beat her colleague, Bani Yas Club player Noura Al-Braiki, with a score of 15/3, and all who witnessed Khurram, Nay Shabab Al-Ahly player, and Fatima Al-Kaabi, Bani Yas club player, finished third. . In the Saber Weapon Competition “Arab Sword”, the champion Iman bin Shaaban, the Baniyas player, also won the title after beating Shahd Khurram with a score of 3/15, where the great experience and physical fitness factor had the biggest role in deciding the title in her favor, and Shamma Al Shehhi, the Fujairah Club player. And Noura Al-Breiki in third place.

And after the end of the competitions, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi thanked the organizing committee of the tournament, for its great efforts in producing the event in the best way, in light of applying the precautionary measures to the strictest standards approved by the competent authorities.

He expressed his happiness for the success of the tournament, which bears the bulk of the responsibility for the Bani Yas Club Board of Directors, and provided it with all the elements of success. He also thanked all the country’s clubs that were keen to participate in the tournament that is most precious to everyone’s hearts, which was held under exceptional circumstances, and despite that it achieved all the desired goals and overcame all challenges, during which the Bani Yas club confirmed its ability to host major continental and international tournaments for the game of fencing With the help of our fellow citizens, in the technical, arbitration and organizational aspects, which reflects the success of the Union’s plans and programs in qualifying the citizenship elements during the past few years.

The Federation President affirmed that success in hosting is not strange for Bani Yas Club, which is the dean of the country’s fencing clubs, praising the club’s support for all individual games thanks to the sound directives of the team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Chairman of Bani Yas Sports Club. And His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, First Vice President of the club, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Vice President of the Club, and the club’s board of directors headed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi .