Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Bani Yas strengthened his offensive strength by contracting with French attackers Youssef Nikati and Albanian international Taulant Severi, in the first “heavenly” deals in terms of foreign players, after he had previously renewed the survival of the Serbian duo Sasha and Argentine Gaston Suarez.

Bani Yas’s contract with French striker Youssef Nyakati, as a free player, came after the end of his contract with the Saudi Al-Ittifaq, in which he played during the last season, and had previously played before that in the Saudi League with Al-Wahda, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq.

As for the contract with Albanian Taulant Severi, he came from the Ukrainian Vorskla Poltava, who previously played for other European clubs, including Albanian Tiran and Swiss Neuchâtel, and currently plays for the Albanian national team and scored an international goal in 11 matches.

It is expected that the two players will join the camp of the foreign team in Hungary, in order to start preparations with their colleagues, and to participate in friendly matches.