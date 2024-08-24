Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas achieved a valuable and deserved victory over Al Jazira with two goals, in the match that was held at the “Sky Blues” stadium in Al Shamkha, within the “first round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the goals were scored by Juan Bauza in the 55th minute, and Youssef Niakaté in the 77th minute.

The match was technically average, with the first half being calm, except for a shot on Bani Yas’ goal, and a penalty kick that was cancelled by VAR in favour of Al-Samawi.

The performance improved in the second half, especially on the part of Bani Yas, whose players took advantage of Al Jazira’s defensive errors, which caused the two goals, through “confusion” inside the area, in the first goal, and a mistake in cutting the ball, in the second.

Al Jazira players tried to return to the match, but the attempts were limited to controlling the midfield, without any real danger to Bani Yas goalkeeper, due to the advanced pressure from the home team on the ball carrier, so the match ended with a deserved victory for the “Sky Blues”.