Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas raises the slogan of adherence to hope, when he hosts Al-Wahda at his stadium today, in the last round of the Arab Gulf League, and his wishes are that Khor Fakkan will set off a heavy surprise and obstruct Al-Jazeera leaders (54 points), which separates Al-Samawi from him by only one point, to guide him A title that will be the first in its history, but the most important thing for Bani Yas before the gift is his ability to win over Al-Wehda, who will be a heavy guest in Al Shamkha. Although the match does not progress or delay for Al-Wehda, he seeks to win and jump from the eighth place, which he occupies with 36 points, to sixth place, especially since he has a postponed match with Fujairah from round 24. The attacking terror triangle, Suarez, Gaston and Joao Pedro, will be the most prominent weapon for the landowner in the confrontation, especially the last one who knows the way well to Al Wahda goal, his new club next season, which he had previously visited on two occasions with the two shirts of Al Dhafra, then Baniyas last season, and the first round. This season, in addition to the coach and the team’s endeavor as a group to provide a strong performance that would be an extension of the last round match against “Faris Al Dhafra”, who beat him with a heavy score, keeping his chances in the tournament until the last moment. The high pressures under which he lives under the weight of the “heavenly”, and thinking about the Al-Jazira match and Khorfakkan, may affect the focus of his players negatively in the interest of the unit, who in turn hopes to control the direction of the tournament’s compass and determine its destination, with a victory that confirms his uprising in the continental tournament, a number equivalent to the last round. With victory. And far from the historical data in the era of professionalism, which is in the interest of unity in absolute superiority with 12 victories compared to only 5 for its host. However, the realistic data this season is in the interest of the “heavenly” who is looking for a repeat of his victory in going to “Annabi” to restore the scene of the season (2010) 2011), who succeeded in winning it back and forth, and before that he reaped the full mark.