Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The confrontation of Bani Yas “Al-Wasif” in front of his “fourth” guest Al-Nasr, scheduled for the evening of “Friday”, steals the spotlight from the “Classico” of Al-Wahda and Al-Ain, in the “Round 20” of the Arab Gulf League, which begins tomorrow, Thursday, with the establishment of four matches, between Ajman and Shabab Al-Ahly. Hatta and Al Jazeera, Sharjah and Khor Fakkan, Fujairah and Al Wasl, provided that “Friday” will be concluded with the Kalba Federation and Al Dhafra matches, along with the Al Samawi and Al Azraq summits, Al Annabi and Al Zaeem.

In contrast to previous seasons, attention is focused on facing “Al-Samawi” Bani Yas, who is currently second with 39 points, and his guest, “Blue”, “Al-Nasrawi,” is fourth-placed with a score of 36, in light of the intense race for the “Wasfa” seat, in addition to Sharjah with 37 points to pursue Al-Jazeera is the “leader” with 41 points, at a time when the “El Clasico” confrontation appears to be fat-free, sympathetic to the poles’ divergence from the front struggle, because Al-Ain is in sixth place, with a score of 31 compared to 29 points for the seventh unit.