Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The match between Bani Yas and his guest, Shabab Al-Ahly, will not be just a match in the Arabian Gulf League, but it is the compass that determines the direction of the championship shield to a large extent, especially since the victory of “Al-Samawi” means continuing the journey until the end in the race with Al-Jazira, but in the event of a tie or loss, This means that the title is heading to the heart of the capital, and not to its borders at the majestic seat of the “heavenly”.

Baniyas enters the match with one slogan, which is victory, especially since his pursuit of the “pride of Abu Dhabi”, the leader, by a point, will not be completed without victory, and waiting for Al Jazeera to stumble.

The two teams live completely opposite conditions, especially since Al-Ahly youth came from great pressure in the matches after participating in the group stage in the AFC Champions League and bidding farewell to the tournament, after playing 6 games in about a month, while Bani Yas did not play any match in the same period, and the coach was satisfied. Isaila was involved in light confrontations with the club’s reserve team, for fear of his players being injured or exhausted.

The “Samawi” coach relies on the spirit of his players and their strong eagerness to enter history, especially as this desire may outweigh the technical readiness and sensitivity of matches that come through competing in meetings, whether official or at least friendly.

On the other hand, Al-Ahly youth want to be a key player in determining the championship shield, as well as reconciling their fans after the Asian farewell, and preparing strongly through the three remaining rounds in the league, for the President’s Cup final in front of victory, and not falling again and being subjected to a “shake”. More psychological than technical, before the final, which the team’s players consider a big dream by winning the two Cups this season and preserving the title last season.