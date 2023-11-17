Genoa – Among the protagonists at the 2023 Salone Orientamenti there is also the Genoa defender, Mattia Bani. “Winning the Serie B championship was the best thing I experienced. I think winning the championship last year was the highest moment of my career. I would like to do a European competition, possibly with Genoa, and I would like to go in the national team”. The defender added: “Frosinone? I think it’s difficult for him to recover. I’m working to get back as soon as possible. Let’s see from week to week. Returning to play immediately after a victory is often better, but we also need rest, to recover important players and to recover our energy because then there will be no more breaks until Christmas.”

Bani would also like to go back to studying: “I studied accounting, a technical commercial institute, then when I came to Genoa I continued my studies with the evening schools. It’s something I’m proud of, it’s fundamental for every boy who wants to approach the world of future work. Now I would like to start going to university.”