It was already known that the pivot Banhidi (8 points) was a danger in the six meters, and as the pivot he was joined by goalkeeper Mikler, as Hungary won 28-30 in Antequera, Spain’s third defeat in four games, the second against the Magyars, with which the chances of repeating the Eurocup title vanish completely.

Actually, less than a hundred days to the Olympics, Spain is more interested in remembering their plays than thinking about this Eurocup, an official but lesser tournament among the teams with a guaranteed place in the next European Championship, with a very approximate squad of the men who will be in Tokyo, and with the return of some of those who were missing in the World Cup, such as Gurbindo, Balaguer and Valero Rivera-

Spain played an irregular match, with a horrible start (4 goals in 15 minutes) and a bad ending. Through the middle There were interesting things, like Sarmiento’s game creating, like his rapport with Entrerríos, like Figueras’ ability to destabilize the Magyar 6-0 with his mobility.

Cañellas reached 200 games with Spain, Y Pedro Rodríguez faced for the first time what was his Selection, with Chema Rodríguez on the Magyar bench to add two victories and one defeat against Spain and giving the Hungarians some of the things he had as a player, so that men like Lekai or Hanusz now seem better centrals than on occasions, because at the end of the day this clash was important for the Hungarians, who will not be in Tokyo but in January they organize the European Championship