Crunchyroll is one of the legal platforms of anime most popular, and although its catalog does not have so many rarities, it tries to have the latest releases.

In several countries both the sleeve as their animated adaptations have been seriously questioned by the government, and unfortunately, this platform of streaming suffered the consequences.

Due to an error in the classification of its contents, Russia decided to veto the distribution of Crunchyroll on its borders, leaving several subscribers without anime to enjoy.

The Federal Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media Supervision Service of Russia, made the decision to block access to the platform in its web version.

The problem arose when, after an arduous review, they discovered that there was adult content not properly labeled according to the laws of that country.

Not satisfied with the ban a Crunchyroll, vetoed the broadcast of several animes, including Konoha Kitan, Tenshi no 3P! Girly Airforce, Tsugumomo, Ore ga Suki na no wa Imouto Dakedo Imouto ja Nai and Darling in the FranXX.

Crunchyroll had already been warned

This is not the first time that the platform has received a sanction from the Russian body, since in the past it had been given similar warnings about the content it presented.

The most notorious case was when the broadcast of the anime was banned Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu; However, Crunchyroll decided to continue uploading its chapters normally.

Service streaming published a statement to inform its users about the problems entering the platform, and they assured that they are already working on a solution.

We do not know if the Russian government body will accept the return of Crunchyroll promising to properly label your entire catalog, but it could be the alternative.

Fortunately here we have some freedom to watch anime.

