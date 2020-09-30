Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is reprimanded for not playing in the Indian Premier League after the national team’s tour of Sri Lanka was canceled due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and lost its earnings. On Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Najmul Hasan asked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to re-schedule the proposed three-match Test series next month as the board agreed to the 14-day segregation rule of the host country due to the epidemic. Was not ready for

“It would have been fantastic to play in the Test series,” Cricbuzz quoted Mustafizur as saying. It was not possible for us to accept Sri Lanka’s proposal to keep us in seclusion for 14 days. “He said,” You cannot sit in a room before such an important series, no matter how hard you train. BCB Tried, but 14-day segregation is their rule. I think we should respect that. “

Mustafizur said, “If the BCB had known that the tour of Sri Lanka would be postponed, they would have given me a No Objection Certificate for the IPL. But whatever happens is for good. If I could have earned one crore Bangladesh Taka for playing IPL. “Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders had expressed their willingness to contract him but due to national commitments he was not given NOC to play in IPL.

BCB had earlier refused to give Mustafizur an NOC to play in the Pakistan Super League in 2015-16 due to injury concerns. The board then paid him 30 lakh as compensation. However, according to the website, BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan has made it clear that this time he will not be given any compensation.