One of the world’s newest and most controversial coal-fired power plants went online in December. By January, he had a month of having completely ceased his activity. In April, it was inactive for 23 days.

The reason: he did not have enough coal to operate. It couldn’t produce electricity or earn money to recoup the $2 billion it cost to build.

The issues faced by the Maitree power station are a glimpse of the risks new coal-fired power plants around the world could see in the coming years, for many reasons. Maitree closed temporarily due to a shortage of foreign currency to import coal from Indonesia, which happened because the value of the Bangladeshi taka fell, while the prices of basic materials, including coal, rose sharply.

Other coal-fired plants elsewhere are at risk of being idle in the coming years because coal could soon lose its appeal as the cheapest source of electricity.

As renewable energy prices fall, it will become more difficult to keep coal-fired power plants operating, including new plants whose developers have not yet recovered their investment. (In Maitree’s case, that’s anticipated to take 25 years.) With public investment projects like this, that could take its toll on taxpayers.

Nasrul Hamid, the Minister of Energy of Bangladesh, strongly defended the construction of the plant. No one could have anticipated the many challenges the project would see, said. He added that Bangladesh needs cheap and reliable electricity to grow its industries.

Despite its optimism, Bangladesh, like many other countries in Asia, is moderating its stance on coal. Hamid’s government has canceled the construction of 12 coal-fired plants in recent years and aims to get 40 percent of its electricity from what it calls “clean energy” (including gas, which supplies its largest share of electricity at the moment). by 2040. It is also exploring Nepal’s offshore wind and hydroelectric power.

The 1,320-megawatt coal-fired project at Rampal has also been controversial because it is less than 10 miles upriver from the entrance to the world’s largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is home to the Bengal tiger, rare river dolphins and several species of mangroves. Environmentalists say the coal-fired plant could harm the area’s air and water.

For the citizens of Bangladesh, the price of coal-fired electricity has turned out to be much higher than anticipated. Also less reliable. After Maitree resumed operations in mid-May by securing foreign currency to pay its coal suppliers, a power station in Payra, operated by another state-owned company, temporarily shut down for lack of coal. Bangladesh has also been affected by power outages in the scorching heat.

A short distance from Maitree, another coal-fired power station was supposed to be built. But its developers changed their mind. It is now the second largest solar farm in the country.

Somini Sengupta and Julfikar Ali Manik

The New York Times