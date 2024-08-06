Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, who fled yesterday to the India after being forced to resign, weighs seek asylum in the UKaccording to media Indians and Bangladeshis. In it United Kingdom his sister usually resides Sheikh Fazilatun Necha Mujib, who accompanied her yesterday on her departure from Bangladesh, and her niece Tulip Siddiqeconomic secretary of the Treasury since July 9 as part of the Labour Executive Keir Starmer.

According to the criteria of

According to the Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, Hasina would have already contacted with the British authorities to apply for asylum in the European country.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. Photo:AFP Share

The asylum of Hasina, who held the leadership of the Bangladesh Executive for two periods (1996-2001 and 2009-2024), It is a controversial issue since their governments have been accused of committing serious human rights abuses, extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances of people in Bangladesh.

Hasina has also been criticized for the harsh repression that has been exercised on the protests of the studentswhat they leave more than 400 dead and led to his departure from power.

Sheikh Hasina, daughter of the “founding father of Bangladesh” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, held the power in the country by way of uninterrupted since fifteen years.

His downfall came after the student protests which began on July 1 in protest against a controversial system of public employment access quotas.

Initially they were peaceful protests, but soon they became a ultimatum widespread against Hasina and her Government.

On Monday, Asia’s last sitting female leader, He left his residence by air in Dhaka when it was already under siege by protesters.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s ‘Iron Lady’ who fell due to student protests

Sheikh Hasina, a central figure in Bangladeshi politics over the past half century and South Asia’s longest-serving ruler, was forced to leave this Monday her position as prime minister from the Asian country after four mandates -the last three consecutive- bordered by a month of massive student protests.

Hasina had started in January this year his fifth term at the head of the Bangladeshi executive after a crushing victory of his party, the Awami League, in the general elections of January 7, in which Hasina’s force won 223 of the 299 seats up for grabs.

The former prime minister’s career was initially marked for the murder of his father in 1975 during a coup in which a good part of his family was eliminated.

Hasina, 76, then became the heiress to her father’s strong political capitalprotagonist in the war of independence of Bangladesh against Pakistan, in which the former prime minister.

He returned to Bangladesh in 1981, when he allied himself with what would eventually become his great political rival, Khaleda Zia, Prime Minister between 1991 and 1996 and between 2001 and 2006 and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which now remains under house arrest -for his delicate health– since 2017, when she was convicted of corruption.

Hasina and Zia, who together instigated a popular uprising in 1990 that dethroned the military dictator Mohamed Ershad.

From that moment on, ‘the two begums’ – used in the region to refer to a high-ranking Muslim woman – alternated in power until, in 2008, Hasina increased her share of power.

Protesters light a fire as they clash with police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League, during the ongoing student protests under the banner of ‘Student Movement Against Discrimination’ in Mirpur area of ​​Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo:EFE Share

On the political front, Hasina disowned Zia, going so far as to call the BNP “terrorist”.

On the economic front, Hasina’s years as prime minister coincided with an economic revival in Bangladesh, marked by the poverty reduction, that was around the 12% in 2010 and decreased until the 5% in 2022, according to him World Bank.

The former prime minister also enjoyed prestige in the international arena for its decision to give refuge to more than a million Rohingya, including some 774,000 who fled in 2017 from a Burmese Army offensive.

However, his critics have repeatedly reproached him for his authoritarian tendencies, serious human rights abuses, murders extrajudicial and forced disappearances.

Hasina, South Asia’s longest-serving leader, has finally fallen for student protests against the country’s controversial public employment quota system.

According to some local media, the former prime minister has already left Dhaka by helicopter and her next destination could be exile in the northeast India.

EFE