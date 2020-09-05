The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to begin. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s star fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was offered to play from one or two teams of the IPL but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to give the player a No Objection Certificate (NOC).According to the report of our partner website ‘Crick Buzz’, 24-year-old Mustafizur had received an offer from Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to join the team. Lasith Malinga from Mumbai and Harry Garne from KKR will not be with the team this season.

BCB Chairman Man Akram Khan reacted to not giving NOC to Mustafizur, saying, ‘Bangladesh team will be visiting Sri Lanka from 24 October. During this time the IPL will also be going on. That is why he has not been allowed to play in this T20 league.

The Mumbai team has replaced Australian fast bowler James Pattinson in place of Malinga, while KKR have not given a chance to replace Harry Garne.

Let me tell you that this left-arm fast bowler has not played any Test match since March last year. He took 19 wickets in the World Cup (2019) held in England. Since then, the cricketer has been playing only T20 and ODI cricket.