Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bangladesh | Voting for parliamentary elections boycotted by the opposition began

January 7, 2024
Bangladesh | Voting for parliamentary elections boycotted by the opposition began

The leading opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) describes the elections as fraudulent.

in Bangladesh voting has begun in the parliamentary elections boycotted by the opposition, which are likely to win Sheikh Hasina already in his fifth prime ministerial term in total.

Under Hasina, the country's economy has grown, but her government has been accused of human rights abuses and a ruthless crackdown on the opposition.

The leading opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called on the people not to vote in the election, which it describes as fraudulent.

On election day, the Prime Minister called the BNP a terrorist organization.

