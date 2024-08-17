In Bangladesh at least 65 children have been killed during the violent repression of student protests against the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh HasinaThe specific assessment is given by the United Nations Special Representative for Violence against Children, Najat Maalla M’jidbased on UNICEF’s count. “According to the latest data verified by UNICEF, more than 65 children have been killed during the repression of peaceful demonstrations,” Maalla said. On this occasion, the UN representative called on the interim government, led by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunusto take advantage of the transition of power “to address the gaps in laws and methods to protect children from all forms of abuse and exploitation and arbitrary detention”. While young people and children have been at the forefront of the recent protests in Bangladesh “they have paid a huge price” for violence, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

The University of Dhaka (reuters)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said yesterday that it had “credible indications of unnecessary and excessive use of force in the repression of anti-government protests in Bangladesh.” Citing local media reports and protesters themselves, The UN has estimated that the protests have killed over 600 peopleAccording to various media, the victims were 400.

Bangladesh, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus sworn in as prime minister



At least 250 of these killings occurred between August 5 and 6, according to the United Nations, after Hasina had already left the country for India. At the moment, according to consistent sources, the former prime minister is still in New Delhi and her future plans are unknown. She has been accused of nearly a dozen cases of violence and several of her associates have already been arrested. In Bangladesh, the protests began on July 1 as a peaceful student movement against a job quota system that favored supporters of the Awami League government.