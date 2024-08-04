Bangladesh | UN: The violence in Bangladesh must stop

Bangladesh|On Sunday alone, almost 80 people were killed in the unrest. The protesters have demanded, among other things, the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina, who leads the country autocratically.

of Bangladesh the shocking acts of violence must stop, demanded the UN human rights commissioner Volker Türk on Sunday.

He demanded that the Bangladeshi government end its crackdown on peaceful protesters and safeguard freedom of assembly and expression.

Sunday was one of the bloodiest days in recent weeks. At least nearly 80 people were killed in the riots, including a dozen policemen.

The student protests that started last month were initially against the quota system for public sector jobs. The protests have since been considered to have grown into a broader expression of dissatisfaction with the country’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina towards autocratic rule. Bangladeshis have demanded, among other things, the resignation of 76-year-old Hasina.

Türk emphasized in his statement that a large demonstration is planned for Monday in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and the youth wing of the ruling party has been invited to oppose the protesters. Türk says he is deeply concerned about possible loss of life and wider destruction.

Almost 300 died in the unrest

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of protesters opposed to the country’s administration clashed with supporters of the administration. Rival protest groups were armed with sticks and knives, while security forces fired with rifles.

A total of nearly 300 people have died in the unrest in recent weeks.

“Accountability for human rights violations – also for those with superior and command responsibility – is crucial. The international community must make it clear that there will be no impunity at this crucial moment,” Türk emphasized.

Türk also demanded that the administration immediately release the arbitrarily detained people, restore internet connections to the country, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue.

“Continued efforts to suppress popular discontent, including the excessive use of force and the spreading of false information and incitement to violence, must be stopped immediately,” Türk insisted.

The protests of the past few weeks have grown into a wider anti-government movement in Bangladesh, which is located in South Asia and has about 170 million inhabitants.