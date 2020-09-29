Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour has once again been canceled as the cricket boards of the two countries have not agreed to a 14-day mandatory quarantine under health safety regulations in view of the Kovid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh was initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August for three Tests but was postponed due to the global health crisis. According to the current schedule, Bangladesh was to tour Sri Lanka from 27 September, with the first Test being played from 23 October. Sri Lankan health officials want the Bangladesh team to undergo 14 days of segregation after their arrival in the country, which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) does not agree with.

IPL 2020: RCB wins in Super Over against Mumbai Indians, but Virat Kohli appears unhappy with these things

The two boards were talking about 14 days of segregation after which BCB President Najmul Hasan Papon made it clear that the Bangladesh team would not go on tour if the quarantine days were not shortened. ESPN Cricinfo on Monday quoted Najmul Hasan as saying that any tourist entering Sri Lanka would have to abide by this rule (14-day segregation). They (Sri Lanka Cricket) have told us that there is nothing they can do about it. We have informed them that we will have to organize the tour at a time when things will improve.

Rohit Sharma told, why Ishan Kishan did not get batting in super over

As a solution to the matter, Cricket Sri Lanka had proposed to their health officials that Bangladesh’s team should be allowed two weeks of segregation between the two countries but the proposal was not accepted. There is not much outbreak of this epidemic in Sri Lanka but there have been many cases in Bangladesh. Last week fast bowler Abu Zayed was found to be Corona virus positive. He is an important member of the Bangladesh team.