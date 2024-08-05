Bangladesh President Decides to Release Ex-PM Zia, Protesters

Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Chuppu has ordered the release of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia from house arrest, the agency reports. AFP.

The corresponding decision was made by the country’s president following the meeting. In addition, all arrested participants in the student protests will be released from prison.

Khaleda Zia was sentenced to 17 years in prison for bribery in 2008. She was released from prison in 2010 and continued to serve her sentence under house arrest.

Earlier it became known that the commander of the Bangladeshi troops, Waqer-uz-Zaman, will discuss with Chuppu the formation of a new, interim government.

On August 5, outgoing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister left their official residence in Dhaka to go to a “safer place” amid protests and unrest in the country.