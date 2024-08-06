Bangladesh | The Nobel laureate was elected to head the interim government of Bangladesh

Bangladesh|Muhammad Yunus becomes the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. The former prime minister resigned on Monday amid protests.

of Bangladesh a Nobel laureate will become the head of the interim administration Muhammad Yunussays news agency AFP.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after several weeks of protests. Hundreds of people died in the protest wave.

Hasina ruled Bangladesh autocratically for 15 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the country’s parliament.

Decision the head of the interim administration was made, according to AFP, in a meeting attended by President Shahabuddin, the military leadership and the leaders of the student movement.

Leader of the student group Nahid Islam confirmed the decision to reporters after three hours of negotiations.

According to Islam, the meeting was “fruitful”. According to him, President Shahabuddin promised that the interim government will be formed as soon as possible.

Yunus, 84, is a Bangladeshi economist. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

Student movement the leading figures said earlier on Tuesday that they wanted Yunus to be the head of the future interim administration.

“We trust Dr. Yunus”, reasoned one of the leaders of the SAD student movement Asif Mahmud on Facebook.