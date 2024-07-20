Bangladesh | The job quota system derailed Bangladesh into violence: more than 110 dead, 300 police injured

Bangladesh|At least 110 people have died in the violence that broke out in Bangladesh over the past four days, reports The Washington Post.

At least 300 police officers were injured on Friday during demonstrations in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, reports the news agency AFP.

At least 150 police officers were taken to hospital, and the rest received first aid after clashing with hundreds of thousands of protesters, says a Dhaka police official Faruk Hossain for AFP.

At least 110 people have died in the violence that broke out in the country in the last four days, according to a US newspaper The Washington Post based on hospital and police reports.

More than half of this week’s deaths were caused by police shooting, reports AFP.

The unrest has spread to different parts of Bangladesh. Demonstrators stormed the Narsingdi district prison on Friday, as a result of which several hundred prisoners escaped, says British broadcasting company BBC.

The country’s government announced a curfew on Friday. On Saturday, only military and paramilitary forces patrolled the deserted streets of the capital of 10 million inhabitants, The Washington Post reports.

In addition, the country’s internet services have been closed and telephone services have been cut off. For now, schools and universities throughout the country are also closed.

Students have demanded an end to the country’s public sector job quota system in the demonstrations that started at the beginning of the month. It has been accused of favoring groups that support the country’s government.

The quota system reserves a large number of civil service posts for certain groups, including the children of veterans of the independence war against Pakistan in the early 70s.

At the same time, the demonstrations have been seen as expressing widespread dissatisfaction with the country’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina towards autocratic rule.