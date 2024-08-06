Bangladesh|The student movement wants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the country.

in Bangladesh the commander of the country’s army of Waker-Uz-Zaman is scheduled to meet the leaders of the student protests on Tuesday. The prime minister who led the country for 15 years Sheikh Hasina76, resigned and fled the country on Monday after protesters seized the prime minister’s residence.

According to Indian media, Hasina is currently at a military base near Delhi, India. According to high-ranking sources, the ex-prime minister would like to travel to London, but the British government’s demands for a UN-led investigation into the violence of the demonstrations make this difficult.

More than 400 people have died in Bangladesh protests since July. According to police and hospital sources, more than a hundred people died in the riots on Monday alone.

The student demonstrations initially opposed the quota system for jobs in the public sector. Later they expanded into protests against the entire regime.

Student movement the leading figures said on Tuesday that they wanted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 to have been awarded by Muhammad Yunus84, as the head of the future interim administration.

“We trust Dr. Yunus”, reasoned one of the leaders of the SAD student movement Asif Mahmud on Facebook.

President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered on Monday that all those detained in connection with the protests must be released. At the same time, the former prime minister and the current opposition leader were released Khaleda Zia78.

Zia, one of Hasina’s key opponents, was jailed for corruption in 2018.

President also met with Waker and key opposition leaders late Monday. The army, on the other hand, said that the nighttime curfew ended on Tuesday morning.

In Bangladesh, power has changed by force before. In January 2007, the army declared a state of emergency in the country after widespread unrest. After this, the provisional government supported by the soldiers was in power for two years.