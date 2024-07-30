NEW DELHI — A recent video shows a Bangladeshi protester standing on an empty street. His arms are outstretched and he holds a stick in one hand.

Across the sidewalk, there are several police officers pointing their guns at him. He doesn’t move. They start shooting.

As Bangladesh endured one of its worst bouts of violence since gaining independence in 1971, the video came to symbolize the helplessness and resilience of student protesters demanding reform of a system of preferential treatment for coveted government jobs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government responded with increased force. Officials shut down the internet. Troops were called in and a curfew was declared. Protesters were beaten and more than 100 were killed. On the night of July 19, the government declared a nationwide curfew. On July 20 alone, police reported that 12 people had been killed.

On July 21, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court intervened with a ruling that was a significant concession to the protesters and could open up job opportunities for thousands of students. The streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, were virtually empty after the verdict was announced.

The protests erupted over student anger over a quota system for public sector jobs that benefited certain groups, including families of war veterans. Altogether, the quotas accounted for up to 56 percent of all government jobs.

Under Supreme Court orders, Bangladesh will reserve only 7 percent of such posts, a move that will open up more civil service jobs to university students, who wanted a merit-based system.

Children and grandchildren of those who fought for Pakistan’s independence in 1971 will have a 5 percent quota, which was previously 30 percent.

Analysts say the revolt reflected resentment over the unequal distribution of wealth and opportunity in an economy that has begun to falter after years of rapid growth.

In recent decades, Bangladesh’s economy has lifted millions out of poverty thanks to a robust garment export industry. But the coronavirus pandemic dealt a severe blow, with consumers around the world cutting back on clothing purchases and diaspora remittances declining. Consumers also suffered from a burst of inflation.

Public sector jobs are desirable because they are stable and prestigious, and come with generous benefits. But they are hard to come by. About 4,000 government jobs open up each year, and more than 300,000 students compete for them.

Over time, guaranteed government jobs created a “political class” and a hierarchy, as well as a class of wealthy people, said Saad Hammadi, a trustee at the Balsillie School of International Affairs in Ontario. That, along with the rising cost of living and a crackdown on free speech, brought Bangladeshis to this moment, Hammadi added.

“It was a volcanic eruption of all the frustrations people had been living with,” he said.