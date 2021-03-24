Thursday, March 25, 2021
Bangladesh | Satellite images show the scale of the fire in Rohingya refugee camps, at least 45,000 people had to flee

by admin
March 24, 2021
in World
0

Bangladesh defended itself against allegations that barbed wire barriers pulled around the camps would have made it more difficult for people to escape and rescue.

24.3. 19:13

From Myanmar a fire that raged in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh on Monday left a massive devastation. According to the UN, the fire killed at least fifteen people and forced at least 45,000 people to flee.

The fire is estimated to have destroyed about ten thousand homes. The extent of the destruction is evidenced by a pair of satellite images showing the same area before and after the fire. In the picture after the fire, the large area is like being left under the ashes.

Satellite image of Tuesdays.­Picture: Planet Labs Inc

Bangladesh On Wednesday, he defended himself against allegations by aid organizations and refugees that barbed wire barriers pulled around the camps would have made it more difficult for people to escape and rescue. The barbed wire fence is installed by Bangladeshi soldiers.

Refugee Commissioner of Bangladesh Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that barbed wire barriers were meant to protect refugees. According to him, there were enough roads for the camps, as evidenced by the fact that the police and firefighters were quickly rescuing people from fire raging for half a day.

According to Hayat, an earlier estimate that 400 people would be missing is not true. According to him and the local police, no one would seem to be missing.

Mohammed Harun, 27, said he lost his parents in Monday’s fire.­Picture: Ruma Paul / Reuters

At the camps There are nearly a million people in the southeastern part of Bangladesh who belong to the persecuted Rohingya people of Myanmar, who are mostly Muslims. Many of them escaped army attacks in 2017 and now live in cramped refugee camps.

There are 34 refugee camps near the town of Cox’s Bazar. Monday’s fire was the third in the camps in four days. Authorities said the latest fire appeared to have broken out on Monday in one of the camps and spread to three other camps.

View from the campsite on Tuesday after the fire.­Picture: Ro Yassin Abdumonab / Reuters

This was the biggest fire in camps in the area since large numbers of Rohingya refugees began coming to Bangladesh in August 2017.­Picture: REUTERS

.
