Gunfire on protesters and prisons in revolt in Bangladesh, where student protests in recent weeks have turned into an insurrection against the government. “Hundreds of prisoners”, as reported by international agencies, have been freed in a violent assault against a prison in Narsingdi districtnear the capital Dhaka, which was later set on fire.

Both in the immense megalopolis – 20 million people – and in a good part of the 64 districts into which the country is divided, demonstrations continue that began as protests by university students against the system of assigning jobs in the public sector, contested because it is considered discriminatory and not meritocratic. According to a law from the Seventies in Bangladesh, 30 percent of these jobs are reserved for the families of veterans of the war of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Over 100 people killed in protests. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, a top opposition leader, arrested

The government tried, in vain, to block the protests with a curfew. Police forces began shooting into the crowd, killing over 100 people in just four days with a toll that is set to increase by the hour. This morning too, Saturday 20 July, the police shot at thousands of people present in the residential neighbourhood of Rampura for a new demonstration, organised despite the curfew and bans. The situation worsened after the police announced the arrest of Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmeda leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition party, who according to the police faces “hundreds of charges”.





The internet was shut down, then a general curfew was declared across the country of over 171 million people. The army is patrolling the streets. This is a revolt that openly challenges the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 76 years oldThat in 15 years of uninterrupted power he created an autocratic regime in which – opponents accuse – every space for dissent has been brutally erased.



The revolt against the system of power created by the prime minister. The protesters: “We want Sheikh Hasina’s immediate resignation. The government is responsible for the killings”

It is a challenge that has been repeated in the streets for months on an almost daily basis and which has targeted one of the crowbars of power of Hasina and her party, the Awami Leaguethat is, the quotas in the civil service reserved for the descendants of veterans of the liberation war. Hasina, who in January obtained her fourth consecutive term since 2009, is accused of having created a system of power that resembles a fort and whose weapons include the illegal arrest, kidnapping and extrajudicial killing of critics, opponents and activists in an economically and socially devastated country, poor and increasingly affected by floods linked to the monsoon rains.

The death toll is unofficial, leaked from hospital sources across Bangladesh, which doubled at intervals throughout the day yesterday, Friday, July 19. “I don’t know how many inmates were freed (in the student assault on the prison), but it is in the hundreds – a policeman told AFP“We have banned any demonstration, march or gathering today in Dhaka to ensure public safety,” the police chief said. Habib Bur Rahman.

But the repression, however violent, does not seem to have broken the rioters: “Our protest will continue,” said Sarwar, one of the demonstrators who was slightly injured in the scuffles that followed the police charges. “We want Sheikh Hasina’s immediate resignation. The government is responsible for the killings.” “This is the explosion of discontent among the young population that has been simmering for years due to the continuous deprivation of economic and political rights,” he commented. Ali Riaz, professor at Illinois State University – And work quotas have become the symbol of a rotten system turned against them.”