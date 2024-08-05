The town of Bangladesh meets in Dhaka On August 5, 2024, in an address to the nation, the Chief of the Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, announced that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest and that a provisional government will be formed to run the country. Authorities in Dhaka have imposed a new curfew from 10:00 a.m. 18:00 local time on August 4.

The measure that they increased Victims and law enforcement were struggling to contain the unrest, the Bangladesh government imposed on July 20, 2024 an initial curfew throughout the country and deployed military forces after the outbreak of violence in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s labor quota system.

Thousands of people gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday. After news of her departure was made public, many of them entered the building, according to television images.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Photo:EFE Share

Protesters set Hasina’s party offices on fire after

Groups of protesters They set fire this Monday offices of the Awami League of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other official buildings in a situation described as “anarchic” by the firefighters, after the flight of the president and the declaration of an interim Government.

Student protests against the Hasina government caused 300 dead since they started in early Julyto which will be added at least a fortnight this Monday.

The office of the president of the Awami League and the Chief Justice’s Residence were consumed by the flames, local television reported. Channel 24as well as media outlets such as Somos TVwhile hundreds of people stormed the Hasina’s official residence.

The museum in memory of the so-called was not spared from the fire either. “father of the nation”” or Bangabandhu, an appellation by which he is known Sheikh Mujibur Rehmanfirst president of Bangladesh murdered in a military coup in 1975 and father of the current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

“The situation is anarchic, we are receiving lots of news about fires “But we can’t get close because of the crowds,” a spokesman for the capital’s fire service told EFE, Shah Jahan Sikder.

Amid the chaos and euphoria in the streets, hospital sources said they were receiving “a large number of bodies.”

A spokesman for Dhaka University Teaching Hospital, Bacchu Mia, said 15 the number of deceased in statements to EFE, although he said that the figure could increase.

Soldiers of the Bangladesh Army. Photo:EFE Share

The protesters had taken to the streets Despite the curfew ordered by the Government last night, in response to a day of violence due to student protests that began Five weeks ago peacefully, but they ended up becoming violent amid complaints of harsh police repression.

Student protests began pto demand the end of quotas to public employment that they consider discriminatory in one of the poorest countries in the world, but they ended up demanding the resignation of Hasina and his government after the deaths of protesters.

Hasina took over andLast January his fourth term consecutive after clearly winning an election that was boycotted by the opposition.

EFE