Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday (5) and left the country after weeks of widespread street violence amid student protests that have left nearly 300 people dead.

Student protests began in early July demanding an end to quotas in public employment for descendants of veterans of the 1971 war of independence, a policy they consider discriminatory in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The Supreme Court ordered the government to abolish most of the 30 percent quotas, but students decided to continue protests to demand justice for victims of the violence and began demanding the resignation of Hasina and her government.

Protesters continued to take to the streets despite a government-ordered curfew over the weekend.

Hasina reportedly fled the country in a military helicopter at 2:30 pm (05:30 am in Brasilia), accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the local newspaper reported. Prothom Hello. Sources cited by the media outlet said they left for West Bengal, India.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, many of them entering the building after news of her departure broke, according to television footage.

Hasina took office in January for a fourth consecutive term after winning a clear victory in an election that was boycotted by the opposition.

Army announces formation of interim government

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed Hasina’s resignation as prime minister and announced the formation of an interim government.

In a statement, Zaman said that “an interim government will be formed and all activities in the country will be carried out through it.”

Zaman called for an end to the violence and said the formation of a temporary government would be discussed with the country’s president, Shahabuddin Chuppu, and that “the killers” and those responsible for the “injustices” committed against students during the protests would be brought to justice.

“Please continue to trust the Army. I take full responsibility for saving your lives and property,” he added.