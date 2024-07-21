The country’s government has cut internet services and imposed a curfew to curb a riot that has already killed 114 people.

The wave of mass protests that has taken over Bangladesh – an Asian country that borders India – has led the country’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, to cancel a trip to Brazil next week. The cancellation of the trip was confirmed by Itamaraty.

It is estimated that at least 114 people died during the protests. The protests began after a student revolt against quotas for public employment. These quotas reserved 30% of jobs for families who fought for the country’s independence from Pakistan.

Hasina’s government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but a court reinstated the rule in June. The government imposed a curfew and ordered offices and institutions to close for two days due to the protests.

The protests – the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth term after 15 years in power – may also have been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up a fifth of the country’s 171 million population.

Internet services were suspended on Thursday (18 July 2024), isolating Bangladesh, while police cracked down on protesters who were violating the order banning public gatherings in the country. As the protests continued, the government mobilized military personnel to suppress the protests.

In addition to suspending internet services, the government has also established a curfew until Sunday (21 July 2024). According to the news agency Reuterssoldiers patrolling the streets of Bangladesh are under orders to shoot people who are out of their homes during restricted hours.

With information from Brazil Agency.