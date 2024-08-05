Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds more injured in fresh anti-government protests across Bangladesh on Sunday, with demonstrators calling for the prime minister to resign and the prime minister accusing them of “sabotage” and cutting off mobile internet in an attempt to quell the unrest.

The country’s main Bengali-language daily, Prothom Alo, said at least 95 people, including 14 police officers, had died in the violence. Channel 24 news reported at least 85 deaths.

The army announced that a new indefinite curfew was in place on Sunday evening, including in the capital, Dhaka, and other divisional and district headquarters. The government had previously imposed curfews with some exceptions in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Among the police, at least 13 police officers were killed in an attack on a police station in Sirajganj. The unrest erupted after leaders of the student protests announced a civil disobedience campaign to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests began last month to challenge government recruitment quotas and have since morphed into an anti-government movement.