Bangladesh | More than a thousand people died – 10 years since the Rana Plaza garment factory accident

Rana Plaza Today marks ten years since the devastating collapse of a clothing factory in Bangladesh.

In Turma, which happened in 2013, more than 1,100 people died and 2,500 were injured.

There were more than 3,500 people in the building when it collapsed, most of them women. Among other things, the underlying cause of the accident was considered to be corruption, due to which the safety of the building had not been adequately monitored.

The accident sparked fierce criticism of the occupational safety of textile factories. Several large western companies made the clothes they sold at the Rana Plaza factory.

The accident led to numerous lawsuits. According to the prosecutors, the building permit was originally issued for the construction of a six-story shopping center, but the owners expanded the building illegally into a ten-story factory.

According to the researchers, the building collapsed due to the weight of the additional floors.

Non-governmental organization Transparency International According to the report, some improvements have been made to the conditions of textile workers after the accident, for example the safety of buildings has been improved.

Instead, the broader inequality in the clothing industry has not been tackled, the organization estimates. Employees are often left last in a situation where the aim is to produce affordable clothes as cost-effectively as possible.

There are only a few international clothing brands in relation to the number of clothing producers. In a tight competitive situation, large clothing companies can practically dictate terms to producers.

“As a result, producers have little money left to pay workers adequate wages and create safe working environments for them,” the organization’s research coordinator The most beautiful Rahman describes.

Underpayment and difficult working conditions in factories are not the only problems faced by women and girls working in factories. Many of them also have to suffer, for example, from sexual harassment at the workplace.

Already a year after the accident, human rights organizations criticized Western clothing companies for betraying the victims of Rana Plaza.