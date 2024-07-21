Bangladesh | More than a hundred died in the Bangladesh riots: Now the Supreme Court overturns the quota rules

Bangladesh|More than 150 people have died in the riots and hundreds have been injured.

of Bangladesh the supreme court has partially overturned public job quotas, the reinstatement of which led to violent clashes between police and students. More than 150 people have died in the riots and hundreds have been injured.

Quotas stipulated that the majority of public posts had to be reserved for certain groups, such as descendants of veterans of the 1971 War of Independence. The Supreme Court decided that the quotas should be significantly reduced.