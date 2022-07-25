Although the Bangladeshi human rights activist Monira Rahman (Jessore, 1965) does not profess any religion, she believes that all women are represented through the Durga, a Hindu goddess with ten arms that wields a different fighting weapon in each one. In her case, the Durga embodies the battles she has faced since she was a child and her work for the last 30 years. Rahman has advocated for Bangladesh’s marginalized communities, helped victims of acid attacks and, since 2013, has been dedicated to promoting mental health protection in the country through his Innovation for Wellbeing foundation, which operates in the city. Dhaka capital. “Having a purpose in the lives of others gave meaning to my own life,” he says with a smile as he looks out the window at the streets of Bilbao.

At the beginning of June, Rahman was invited to the Basque Country as a delegate from Bangladesh at the first Wellbeing Summit, an initiative that brought together more than a hundred world leaders who work for the good life of their communities. Her work as a public figure of the social struggle in her country is the result of adversity. “When I was six years old I witnessed the death of my father. My mother was left alone to care for six children. Our house was looted and burned. We stayed on the streets”, says the 57-year-old woman, who appeals to the memory of a childhood corrupted by the war of independence in Bangladesh, in the early seventies.

The family tragedy awakened in Rahman a premature awareness of the reality of her surroundings and her limitations as a woman. “Playing with children represented a shame for my family, because I could not be seen in the company of men.” Despite her social standards, she fashioned her own world view. “She was not a traditional girl. She questioned things with me and could not bear injustices, ”she points out. After finishing her university studies in Philosophy in Dhaka, she started to work in the organization Concern Worldwide, in defense of homeless people and sex workers. He managed to get the government to review a law that arrested people with mental problems abandoned to their fate on the streets.

I took refuge in work. Knowing that there were people who needed me showed me the way to continue living monira rahman

Years later, despite the fact that her voice had already echoed the struggles of others, Rahman faced the weight of her role as mother and wife, in a drama that she suffered alone. “In 1997 I suffered from postpartum depression and attempted suicide,” she says without blinking an eye. Within the walls of an indifferent home, Monira’s pill binge was buried. “My husband never brought it up again. Everything went on as if nothing had happened.” Her work as an activist gave her a cause to cling to. “I took refuge in work. Knowing that there were people who needed me showed me the way to continue living.”

In 1999, the activist joined the Acid Attack Victims Foundation, which she began leading in 2002. During her 15 years with the organization, she witnessed thousands of survivor stories, mostly involving girls. Among the many testimonies that she remembers about her, that of Gozilla comes to mind. She “she was 17 years old and was attacked by one of her cousins.” The young woman stopped hiding and she understood that she was not responsible for what had happened to her, after three years of facial reconstruction surgeries and psychological support at the foundation. “I asked her why she had decided to uncover her face and she replied: because I know it wasn’t my fault,” she says Rahman. He is still in contact with Gozilla and proudly celebrates that the young woman is now a nurse and has a family in Australia.

The hard process that women went through to reaffirm their worth after seeing their bodies disfigured forever motivated Rahman’s work. “When I started working there were more than 500 cases a year, and at the end, only between four and five were registered”, an average that is still maintained in the country. His leadership in the foundation earned him an award from Amnesty International for his defense of Human Rights in 2006 and another from the Children of the World Foundation in 2011. “I felt that we had set an example. The acid attack survivors had become agents of change”, highlights the activist.

After this contribution, Rahman decided that it was time to mobilize on what he considered to be one of the roots of the social problems in his country. “I felt that everything was associated with mental health. Domestic violence, gender discrimination, social stigmas”. In 2013 he decided to create the Foundation of Innovation for Wellbeing and became a member of Ashoka, a network that supports leaders and social entrepreneurs across the globe. The NGO chaired by Rahman promotes “the concept of a society where human potentials are at an optimum level in a safe, equitable and conducive environment”, with a focus on the protection of mental health, a problem ignored in the seventh country most populous in the world.

In Bangladesh there are only 260 psychiatrists for the more than 164 million inhabitants, according to an article in the University of Cambridge, published last year. The National Institute of Health in Dhaka is the only state agency working on the issue. “It is very difficult to promote mental health in communities,” acknowledges Rahman, referring to the two-thirds of the country’s population that lives in rural areas. However, the work of his foundation has borne fruit. In 2015, the Government recognized it as a key institution in advancing the mental health protection and awarded it a state accreditation. Additionally, the organization developed a First Aid course to deal with mental problems. The maxim of this work is the same that motivated Rahman’s activism. “I want people with mental illness to have a voice and claim their rights so they can live with dignity.”

In accordance with her life lessons, Rahman decided to divorce and now lives alone with her two children in Dhaka. “I am in my best stage”, she points out with enthusiasm. Although things have changed for her, her desire to protect her life remains intact and goes beyond work or family. “During quarantine I found a passion in gardening,” she says. On the terrace of her house there are now more than 200 plants, which represent another tangible example of her dedication. “I like to take care of them. I already have a lot of okras, tomatoes and guavas in my garden.”

