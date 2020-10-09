India’s new high command in Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswamy, has said that the partnership between the two neighboring countries is based on mutual respect. He said that India deeply appreciates and respects the spirit of the Bangladeshi people, who have built the nation based on their unique identity through historical struggle.In an interaction with the media at his official residence, India House in Dhaka, Doraiswami said on Thursday, ‘I believe that even the closest relationships need to be nurtured. My government has ordered me to do just that. Doraiswami arrived in Bangladesh via Tripura on Monday, three days after former Indian envoy Rewa Ganguly Das left for New Delhi after a ten-and-a-half-year tenure.

The arrival of the new envoy comes at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating Mujib Borsho and is also preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, which also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India. . With this spirit, Doraiswamy began his service to this partnership by paying tribute to the heroes who led both nations to this milestone in history.

He said that he and his allies would leave no stone unturned to promote partnership between Bangladesh and India at all levels. Dorai Swamy said that Bangladesh-India relationship is based on shared sacrifice, history, culture and close ties. He said that I want to underline the point that Bangladesh will never diminish in importance for India.