While the players are not allowed to exit after entering the biological safety environment due to the corona virus, on the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has given the players a three-day family break to get mentally refreshed. Have decided to give. BCB had formed a 27-member squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour which was to be camped for a week by 20 September.

Bangladesh have to play a three-match Test series with Sri Lanka from 23 October and the team was to leave on 27 September. However, the BCB failed to work as per its plan and had to cancel a chartered flight carrying the players to Sri Lanka as the players were not willing to stay in the quarantine for 14 days in Sri Lanka. BCB Chief Physio Debashish Chaudhary said that we also have to think about the mental condition of our cricketers as they are living in biological safety protocol for the first time in life.

He further said that it is true that the existing biosafety is being broken but we can prepare biosafety in a new way after reaching the hotel after the return of the players. He said that we will have to do corona test once again because the previous test will not be considered due to the long gap in each test. It is noteworthy that Bangladesh players were not tested for 72 hours before leaving for Sri Lanka.

