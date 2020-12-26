new Delhi: For the last 10 years, the Bangladeshi citizen who has been hiding in India after crossing the border has been arrested by Delhi Police. This man named Innocent aka Sarwar is not a common man but a prize crook in Bangladesh. The court has sentenced him to death. A kidnapping and murder case was filed against Bangladesh in which the court was sentenced to death in 2013.

According to Delhi Police, Innocent alias Sarwar kidnapped an innocent child in 2005 along with his 5 colleagues in Bangladesh. After that, along with his colleagues, he was ruthlessly murdered. In this case, after getting bail from the court, the innocent crossed the border and came to Hindustan and stayed quietly here in Bengaluru. Gradually, it made fake Indian documents. Used to visit his relatives living in Seelampur area in the capital, Delhi often.

Panic of these Bangladeshi gang is in Delhi

Bangladeshi gang has been exposed in many cases of robbery and dacoity in the capital Delhi. These Bangladeshi gangs live illegally in Delhi and nearby cities and carry out robbery incidents at night. Not only this, many such Bangladeshi gangs have also been busted by the Delhi Police who carry out the crime in Delhi and cross the border and reach Bangladesh easily. Due to this, their arrest also becomes very difficult for the police.

