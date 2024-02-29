At least 44 people have been killed in a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dozens injured. The fire broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage, a seven-storey building, which houses numerous restaurants and clothing stores, on central Bailey Road. Firefighters recovered the bodies, mostly restaurant guests, after taking more than three hours to put out the fire, rescuers said. saved 75 people from inside the building. But the budget risks worsening. In fact, among the injured there were twenty-two in critical condition.

The possible causes

The causes of the fire are still unknown: according to initial investigations a gas stove in one of the restaurants on the ground floor may have caused the blaze that led to the spread of the fire. According to a witness, some people jumped from the second floor. Today's incident is just the latest in a series of serious fires in multi-storey buildings: these types of tragedies are frequent in Bangladesh due to shortcomings in compliance with and control of fire safety regulations.

Previous

In July 2021 the fire that devastated a food processing factory near the capital caused at least 52 victims, including many workers trapped in locked rooms, while in February 2019 there were more than 70 victims of a fire that broke out in a densely populated residential area in the old part of Dhaka.