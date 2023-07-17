Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Bangladesh | Dozens missing after water bus sinks in Bangladesh

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bangladesh | Dozens missing after water bus sinks in Bangladesh

A water bus sank in a river in the country’s capital, Dhaka.

South Asia In Bangladesh, dozens of people are missing after a boat accident, when a water bus sank in a river in the country’s capital, Dhaka. The boat sank after colliding with a cargo ship carrying sand on the Buriganga River.

According to local media, 25–30 people are missing. So far, the bodies of four people have been found in the river. It was estimated that about 40 people could fit in the water bus. However, according to the rescued passenger who spoke to AFP, there were more than 50 passengers, and he himself had been on the roof of the water bus because there were no free seats.

Water traffic accidents are common in Bangladesh, especially in busy river traffic.

