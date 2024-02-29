Bangladesh | Dozens killed in apartment building fire in Dhaka

The fire raged in a seven-story building in a part of the capital considered prosperous.

in Bangladesh at least 43 people have died and dozens have been injured in an apartment building fire in the country's capital, Dhaka, on Thursday, health officials say.

The fire raged in a seven-story building in a part of the capital considered prosperous.

Health Minister of Bangladesh Samantha Lal Sen visited the victims at a hospital in Dhaka late Thursday.