With the dispatch of about 1,500 more Rohingya refugees this Saturday, Bangladesh has already transported more than 3,000 people from the Muslim minority to an uninhabited island in the past two days. The transfers continue despite rejection by human rights organizations, due to the site’s vulnerability to storms and floods. The UN and Human Rights Watch also criticize the lack of transparency in the process.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority who have suffered waves of persecution and violence in their native Myanmar, a country with a Buddhist majority, still cannot find a safe habitat and remain almost adrift.

The government of Bangladesh, the country to which most of this ethnic group fled and where they have remained refugees in recent years, sent a fourth group of approximately 1,500 Rohingya to the remote island of Bhasan Char, in the Bay of Bengal, on Saturday. after ignoring calls from human rights groups to halt the measure.

More than 3,000 people have already been transferred to the island in the last two days and the total number of refugees who have been transported to the place since December when the process began increased to around 6,700. Relocated people are not allowed to leave the island, which is several hours’ drive from the southern port.

Voluntary transfer or coercion?

The Bangladeshi authorities assure that the transfer is voluntary and that it is a necessary process due to the saturation in the border refuge of Cox’s Bazar, the largest expatriate camp in the world. Dhaka also claims that overcrowding increases crime, so it hopes to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya, 10 percent of the million who live there.

“This time we have received a total of 3,242 Rohingya in two days. Everyone is happy with the arrangements here,” said Commodore of the Navy Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, officer in charge of the island.

However, human rights groups claim that the refugees are forced to leave the place and some members of the first group of relocated said they were coerced.

However, other roginhyas interviewed stated that they made the decision on their own. Among them, two expats who moved in with their families on Friday, who said frequent violence in the camps made them make the decision.

“We have lived in fear (…) In recent times, almost every day there is an exchange of gunfire and attacks focused on the dominance of the Rohingya armed groups,” explained a 28-year-old refugee, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“Murders, kidnappings, rapes, drugs and other crimes have increased these days,” added another 42-year-old refugee, who moved in with his wife and six children.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government reject the accusations that they are forcing the refugees to move and say that the shipments of more people to the island will continue.

The UN and HRW raise their concern about conditions on the island

Bangladesh has been criticized for its reluctance to consult with the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and other aid agencies on the movements of this vulnerable population.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees notes that the agency has not been allowed to assess the safety and sustainability of life on the island.

They denounce that it is a place that was not inhabited precisely because it is risky due to storms and that it usually floods during the monsoon.

For its part, Dhaka dismisses the concerns, citing the construction of flood defenses, as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centers.

Bangladesh has said that it is ultimately up to Myanmar to win back the refugees and has called on the international community to put pressure on that Government to ensure their safe return.

Despite being born and raised in Myanmar, historically the Rohingya have not been considered its citizens and until 2019 none of them were granted a national identification document, which has left them stateless. However, from that year on and under pressure from the international community, it began a registration campaign with which some Rohingya accessed official documents issued jointly by the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR.

