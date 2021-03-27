Protests continue in Bangladesh, a day after four people were killed during a demonstration against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demonstrations are called by the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which calls for the Indian president to leave the country as soon as possible.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh has drawn the ire of a part of the population of this Muslim-majority country, who consider him Islamophobic.

Thousands of Bangladeshis demonstrated on Saturday, March 26, a day after clashes between police and hardline Islamist protesters left five dead.

These are five supporters of the Islamist movement Hefazat-e-Islam. They were killed in clashes with law enforcement in the cities of Chittagong and Brahmanbariai on Friday, allegedly by police bullets. Dozens of people were also injured across the country.

Amid protests, Bangladeshis are left without access to Facebook

Authorities appeared to have blocked access to Facebook on Saturday. “Our services have been restricted in Bangladesh,” the social network said in a statement. “We hope that full access will be restored as soon as possible.”

Facebook also said it was seriously concerned about this lockdown, at a time when effective communication was necessary to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government did not comment on whether it had blocked Facebook and its messaging app, but has previously used internet shutdowns as a tool to curb the spread of protests.

However, the blockade did not prevent several thousand people from protesting across the country against the four murders. “The police opened fire on our peaceful supporters,” said Hefazat group secretary Azizul Haque. “We will not stop fighting for the blood of our brothers,” he said.

After a complex day of demonstrations against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Bangladeshi authorities deployed soldiers to different parts of the country on Saturday. © AFP

Hefazat-e-Islam, the country’s largest hard-line Islamist organization, is known for its large-scale protests demanding Bangladesh introduce blasphemy laws. Its spokesperson, Jakaria Noman Foyezi, stated that some 10,000 Hathazari students were on the road blocking a key highway linking the port city with the country’s mountainous districts.

The Bangladeshi authorities then deployed military personnel to different parts of the country. “By order of the Interior Ministry, the necessary forces of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed to different districts of the country to support the civil administration,” said Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman.

A spokesperson for that BGB, which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force for public order, confirmed that it had deployed troops since Friday night, without revealing the number of participants.

Despite the actions of the authorities, hundreds of Islamists gathered in Dhaka outside the country’s largest mosque, the Baitul Mukarram Masjid, to protest the previous day’s crackdown and the visit of the Indian prime minister. © Munir Uz zaman / AFP

Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates to protection of Islam, has called a nationwide strike for Sunday to protest the killings. In addition to Hefazat, various Bangladeshi groups – such as students, leftists and other Islamist groups – have organized protests against Modi’s visit.

Modi accused of inciting anti-Muslim violence

They accuse him of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence, as in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, where 1,000 people were killed. “We don’t want to see Modi in Dhaka,” Hefazat leader Sultan Mohiuddin said, addressing his supporters in the capital. “He must leave Bangladesh soon.”

It is the first diplomatic visit by the Hindu nationalist leader since the start of the pandemic. Narendra Modi has been invited by his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh for two days to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The clashes did not interrupt the state visit. In fact, the Hindu leader thanked on his Twitter account “the people of Bangladesh for their affection” during the visit, as well as “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh for their warm hospitality.”

I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality. I am sure this visit will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between our nations. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

Narendra Modi visited two key Hindu temples in rural districts in the south of the country on Saturday, emphasizing the ties between the two countries, stating that India and Bangladesh seek “development, stability, love and peace.”

A peace that human rights groups are also demanding for the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh. “The scenes of violence we witness follow a worryingly familiar pattern of behavior on the part of the Bangladeshi authorities,” said rights group Amnesty International, referring to the violence on Friday.

With AFP, Reuters and local media