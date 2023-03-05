At least three people have been killed and dozens injured after an explosion caused a fire in a commercial building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, police, health officials and firefighters said Sunday. A police officer, Ikram Ali, said that the explosion occurred in the morning, in a three-storey building, injuring at least 40 people, adding that there were three of them who died in the hospital.
The policeman explained that the fire caught fire immediately after the explosion occurred in the building, which included clothing stores, a hairdressing salon, and an office belonging to an insurance company. The front wall of the third floor of the building collapsed and landed on the sidewalk. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Firefighters assumed that the cause was a malfunction in one of the air conditioners. The blast occurred less than 20 hours after six other people were killed in an explosion at a factory in the southeastern port city of Chattogram.
