The Dhaka Metropolitan Court of First Instance has accepted the indictment petition against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six of her aides for one of the hundreds of deaths that occurred during the recent protests in the country.

This is the first case to be accepted for trial against the former Bangladeshi leader since she left the country on August 5, when she resigned from the position she had held continuously since 2009, due to the mobilizations against the Awami League party’s Executive.

Before hearing the court’s decision, the plaintiff, Amir Hamza, told EFE that he had filed a complaint against the former prime minister and six of her collaborators for the death of a grocery store owner during a police shootout that took place on September 19 in the Mohammadpur neighborhood of the capital Dhaka.

“I don’t know the victim personally, but this death has moved me deeply,” added Hamza, who said he had no political affiliation.

Her lawyer explained to EFE that the court received the petition and concluded the hearing before the magistrate left it pending resolution. In addition to Hasina, two former ministers and four police officers are among the accused.

According to EFE estimates, more than 400 people have died in Bangladesh since July 1, when student demonstrations against then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began peacefully.

What began as a student protest against a controversial quota system in public employment for descendants of former fighters in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War soon became a “revolution” led by the country’s youth, which ended with Hasina’s hasty departure from power and the formation of an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Hasina has remained in New Delhi since her departure from the country, where she awaits her uncertain future.

Her son and political ally, Sajeeb Wazed, has not ruled out the possibility that the former prime minister could return to the forefront of Bangladeshi politics in the context of a possible general election.

