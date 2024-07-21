Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 9:21

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has cut civil service job quota for relatives of independence war veterans from 30% to 5%. Students vow to continue protests, however. Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday (July 21) eased the country’s controversial civil service quota system, in a partial victory for student protesters after days of violent protests and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that left more than 100 people dead.

The students, frustrated by the dearth of good jobs, had been demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

The government had already lifted the quota in 2018 following mass student protests, but in June, the Bangladesh High Court (one of two divisions of the Supreme Court) reinstated the quotas, triggering a new round of protests.

Ruling on an appeal, the Supreme Court ordered the veterans’ quota to be reduced to 5 percent, with 93 percent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2 percent will be reserved for members of ethnic minorities, transgender people and people with disabilities.

The protests posed the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since she won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that were boycotted by the main opposition groups.

Universities have been closed, the internet has been blocked and the government has ordered people to stay at home. Soldiers are patrolling the streets of Bangladesh after riot police failed to restore order.

Even with the Supreme Court’s revocation of the law, the main student group responsible for the protests announced that it will continue the movement against quotas in the public service.

as (AP, AFP)