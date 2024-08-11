Dhaka, Bangladesh.- Bangladesh’s new interim government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, expressed “grave concern” on Sunday following reports of attacks on religious minorities in recent weeks.

Yunus took over as interim head of government on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following weeks of violently suppressed student protests.

Since Hasina fled abroad on Monday, ending 15 years of autocratic rule, there have been numerous reports of violence against homes, temples and businesses belonging to the Hindu community.

This religious minority, the largest in this country of 170 million people – most of whom are Muslims – is considered to be an unwavering supporter of Hasina’s Awami League party.

“Attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with deep concern,” the interim government said in its first official statement, adding that its members would meet to “find ways to put an end to these hateful attacks.”

The text published on Sunday includes other urgent priorities.

The government has ordered “support” to be provided to the families of protesters killed during the weeks of protests that led to the Prime Minister’s departure.

Public funds will also be used to pay for the care of those injured during the riots, which began in early July and left more than 450 people dead.

Meanwhile, the new Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed was sworn in after the resignation of Hasina ally Obaidul Hasan on Saturday.

The police chief was sacked and the government also announced it would soon appoint a new central bank governor to replace the previous one, who was loyal to Hasina.

The protests that ousted the 76-year-old leader began with student protests against a quota system for civil service posts that critics say favored groups loyal to the Awami League.

Yunus, an 84-year-old economist nicknamed “the banker of the poor,” said he would work to ensure “free and fair elections are held in the coming months.”