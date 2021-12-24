Bangladesh | At least 32 people have died in a fire in the middle of a river in Bangladesh

The accident occurred about 250 kilometers south of the capital, Dhaka.

In Bangladesh at least 32 people have died in a full three-story ferry in the middle of a river, police said.

A local police chief tells news agency AFP that the death toll could rise further. The majority of the victims died in the fire and a few drowned after jumping into the river.

Accident happened early Friday morning in the southern part of the country about 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka.

Similar accidents have occurred in the past in Bangladesh, with a population of 170 million. The country of South Asia, full of rivers, is located in the estuary.

Experts blame the accidents for poor maintenance, lax shipyard safety standards and excessive passenger numbers.