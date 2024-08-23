At least 13 people have died in Bangladesh due to floods. About 4.5 million people have been affected in the east of the country, according to information released by local authorities.

According to Kamrul Hasan, an official at the Ministry of Relief Management, “the situation” in the weather “is gradually improving” after days of heavy rains. But in large areas of the east of the country, water has submerged homes and public and private buildings, roads and cultivated fields.