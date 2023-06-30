Bangkok – Dramatic accident at the Thai airport of Don Mueang, in Bangkok. A woman was trapped on the treadmill that connects the gates of Terminal 2 and had a leg amputated. “On behalf of Don Mueang International Airport, I would like to express my sincere apologies for the incident,” said airport manager Don Mueang, Karun Thanakuljeerapatduring a press conference. “Let me insist that we will ensure that no such incident happens again. The airport will be fully responsible for the woman’s medical expenses and is open to negotiations on any other compensation”.

Images shared on social media from dozens of witnesses show the lower leg of the woman trapped at the end of the treadmill.

“The airport walkways are checked daily, with a further inspection monthly. The treadmill has been shut down and we have engaged an engineering team to determine the cause of the accident,” added Thanakuljeerapat. “The runway was manufactured by the Japanese company Hitachi and was installed in 1996. We plan to upgrade to a newer model in 2025.”

In 2019, a passenger’s shoe got stuck in the Tapis Roulant mobile of the same airport in Terminal 1: only for a fortuitous case the man had not been injured.