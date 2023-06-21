with videoUnderwater sounds described as “thumping” have been heard during the search for the submarine that went missing on Sunday while diving to the wreck of the Titanic. A Canadian plane has observed the underwater sounds, the US Coast Guard confirms.



21 Jun. 2023

The search for the missing submarine Titan off the Canadian coast is focusing on an area where sensors have detected ‘banging’. It’s still unclear what kind of thumping it was, but it was heard near where the Titan got into trouble. The source of the sound is being searched underwater for the source of the sound, the US Coast Guard reports.

The noise was noticed from a Canadian plane. According to the Coast Guard, the data from the P-3 has been forwarded to experts to see where it is best to search. One or more underwater robots used for the search have gone in search of the source of the noise.

Sounds

According to American media, search teams have heard banging at thirty-minute intervals.

According to American media, search teams have heard banging at thirty-minute intervals.

CNN and Rollingstone cite internal government memos stating that the sounds were detected and report that after additional devices were deployed four hours later, sounds were still being heard. The memos do not clarify exactly when on Tuesday the banging was heard or for how long. Early Wednesday morning, there would still be about thirty hours of oxygen left in the submarine for the five people on board. The sounds, according to the memo, indicate that "hope for survivors" is justified. Richard Garriott, president of the Explorers Club, of which two of the missing passengers are members, also says there is "reason for hope" based on the latest data. He says in a statement that "probable signs of life have been observed at the site." "We believe the United States Coast Guard is doing everything possible with all the resources it has."

Read also: Caught in a submarine for days: “If there is no signal, it is wrong”

Even if the submarine floats to the surface of its own accord, the danger is not immediately over. According to The Guardian and BBC the hatch of the submarine is screwed on the outside and can therefore only be opened from the outside. The crew inside is still dependent on emergency oxygen to breathe until the hatch is opened by rescue teams.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick answers questions at a press conference. © ANP/EPA



On Tuesday evening, the US Coast Guard announced that it would expand its search for the Titan. Searches have already been made from the air and from the water, but the coastguard will also search with a submarine. France sends a ship with a deep-sea robot to help. So far, more than 25,900 square kilometers of sea have been searched by aircraft for the missing ship.

AP reports Wednesday that OceanGate Expeditions, which operates the Titan, has been repeatedly warned that “catastrophic safety issues” could arise from the way the ship was developed. David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of maritime operations, wrote a technical report in 2018 that said the craft under development needed more testing and that passengers could be in danger if it reached “extreme depths.” This is according to court papers.

OceanGate sued Lochridge, accusing him of violating a non-disclosure agreement and he filed a counterclaim claiming he was wrongfully fired for raising questions about testing and safety. The case was settled under undisclosed terms several months after it was filed.

Lost contact with submarine

Submarine Titan began its two-hour journey to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning. But shortly before the submarine was due to arrive at the wreck, a support ship lost contact with the submarine. Among those on board is the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding (58). Titanic mission founder Stockton Rush is also said to be on board with two more passengers from Pakistan. It concerns Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Sulaiman (19). They belong to a wealthy, prominent family from the country.

The boat is piloted by the very experienced 73-year-old Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet. He is one of the world’s leading Titanic experts – having visited the wreck at least 35 times – and spent 25 years in the French Navy. With the Titan, Nargeolet and the others were on their way to the passenger ship that sank in 1912 at a depth of 3800 meters in the Atlantic Ocean. Normally the boat stays underwater for a day: two hours down, a few hours at the Titanic wreck and two hours back to the surface.

Five people are missing in this submarine. © AP

The interior of the Titan is very simple. There are no seats or seats and the passengers sit cross-legged on the floor. They have to take off their shoes before entering. “There is only one small toilet in the forecastle of the ship, which serves as the best seat,” according to OceanGate’s web page, which is no longer available. When the toilet is in use, a curtain is drawn in front and the music is ‘turned on’.

A surveyed map showing ships searching for the Titan. © MARINETRAFFIC via REUTERS

